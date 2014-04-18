Cannavaro keen to coach in Italy

A World Cup winner in 2006, Cannavaro has begun his career in the technical area with an assistant role at UAE Pro-League outfit Al Ahli.

The veteran of 136 international caps, the 40-year-old Cannavaro is preparing to launch himself into a career as a tactician.

"The role of coach and sporting director really suits me now. I sense the drive to put my ideas into practice," the Naples-born Cannavaro told the FIFA Weekly.

"Will I end up coaching in Italy one day? Definitely.

"I'm Italian and the privilege of working in my home country would fill me with pride. However, the opportunity to work in a variety of countries, learning new cultures and footballing mentalities, is also very valuable.

"I'm setting myself new targets now. I'd like to take the job of head coach, for example. I learned from the best coaches in the world. I want to pass on my expertise. I think I'm ready."

Cannavaro said he still enjoys playing, though, and embraces testimonial fixtures when he is required.

"I have been acquiring all the requisite coaching and sporting director qualifications over the last few years," he said.

"Right now I'm coaching in Dubai, but who knows what the future might bring?

"I frequently get together with former greats of the game for fund-raising matches and what they call exhibition games.

"I particularly enjoy playing for a good cause."

After retiring in 2011, Cannavaro admitted the longevity of his career - which stretched back to 1992 - saw his body unable to cope with the demands of the game.

That said, he decided to end his professional career after his stint at Al Ahli in 2010-11 due to a lack of desire.

"On the one hand, the long years as a pro took their toll physically," he said.

"Once you reach a certain age you're always feeling pain somewhere in your body. In my case an old knee injury flared up and gave me horrendous problems.

"On the other hand, my decision to retire was prompted by a lack of motivation.

"An unmotivated sportsman can make a real fool of himself, and that would be a shame after a successful career."