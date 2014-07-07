Cannavaro slams 'disrespectful' Van Gaal

With scores locked at 0-0 in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final, Van Gaal sensationally switched keepers during the closing stages of extra time - introducing Tim Krul for first-choice shot-stopper Jasper Cillessen ahead of the penalty shootout.

Van Gaal's decision - based on Krul's superior penalty-saving ability - proved to be a masterstroke as the super-sub saved two penalties to help the Netherlands to a 4-3 win and a semi-final showdown with Argentina.

The incoming Manchester United coach has received praise from fans and pundits for his courage to switch keepers but Cannavaro - a former Italy international and World Cup winner in 2006 - condemned the Dutchman for his lack of respect.

"I know everyone is now treating Van Gaal like a legend or a magician for that change, but to be honest, it's not something I like very much," Cannavaro told Globo Esporte.

"It's disrespectful to the goalkeeper. Who will be the 'keeper in the next game? Imagine going in goal for the next match and realising you do not have the 100 per cent faith of the coach."