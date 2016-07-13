Canos joins Norwich after completing Anfield exit

Sergi Canos has vowed to repay the faith shown in him by Norwich City after completing his move to Carrow Road from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who made one Premier League appearance for the Reds, has penned a four-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

Canos spent last season on loan at Brentford and the young Spaniard is determined to help Norwich bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt.

"From the beginning, Norwich showed very good interest and showed that they believe in me," the former Barcelona prospect told Norwich's official website.

"I'm very excited to be here. Carrow Road impressed me, I've seen videos of it and it looks an amazing atmosphere and I can't wait to play there."

Norwich boss Alex Neil said: "With Nathan Redmond leaving we wanted to replace him with someone exciting; someone who can dribble, can score goals and can provide assists."