Capoue returns to Tottenham training

The French midfielder has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Norwich City in February.

The 25-year-old delivered a boost ahead of Tottenham's final three games of the season after taking part in a full training session on Tuesday, much to the delight of head coach Tim Sherwood.

"It's great to see him back in training, but he has been out for two months, so we have to be careful," Sherwood told the club's official website.

"We'll continue to monitor him closely."

Capoue has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham since his move from Toulouse in August, scoring his only goal in the 5-1 defeat to Manchester City in January.