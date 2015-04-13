Captain Gonalons poised for Lyon return

The midfielder has not played for the title challengers since suffering a hamstring injury in Lyon's 2-1 defeat to Nice almost a month ago.

But he could feature against Coupe de la Ligue runners-up Bastia as Lyon aim to leapfrog Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table.

Clement Grenier and Gueida Fofana could also be in contention for their first league appearances of the season following groin and ankle injuries, although a final decision on the duo will not be made until Tuesday.

"Max will probably be in the squad," Fournier said. "But we will not take risks.

"Clement is available. His presence is an additional weapon. Gueida is also available. He is better without being able to play 90 minutes in Ligue 1 but he can bring leadership to the group.

"For these last two, the decision will be Tuesday."

Meanwhile, Montpellier midfielder Morgan Sanson will be out for at least six months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Toulouse.