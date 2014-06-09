Carbonero called into Colombia squad

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman was in need of a replacement after Aldo Leao Ramirez was ruled out of the World Cup, having failed to overcome a knee ligament strain.

And Pekerman has decided to call upon 23-year-old Carbonero, who scored six goals during his loan spell at River Plate as they won Argentina's Primera Division for the first time since 2008.

Carbonero's selection in the 23-man squad ends the Estudiantes-owned player's three-year international hiatus, having not appeared for Colombia since earning his first cap in 2011.

Colombia kick-off their World Cup campaign against Greece on June 14.

The South American nation will also face Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C.