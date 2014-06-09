Carbonero called into Colombia squad
Midfielder Carlos Carbonero has been drafted into the Colombia squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
Colombia coach Jose Pekerman was in need of a replacement after Aldo Leao Ramirez was ruled out of the World Cup, having failed to overcome a knee ligament strain.
And Pekerman has decided to call upon 23-year-old Carbonero, who scored six goals during his loan spell at River Plate as they won Argentina's Primera Division for the first time since 2008.
Carbonero's selection in the 23-man squad ends the Estudiantes-owned player's three-year international hiatus, having not appeared for Colombia since earning his first cap in 2011.
Colombia kick-off their World Cup campaign against Greece on June 14.
The South American nation will also face Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C.
