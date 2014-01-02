Cardiff appoint Solskjaer on rolling contract

Solskjaer takes over at the Welsh club from Malky Mackay, who was sacked by controversial owner Vincent Tan last month following weeks of speculation.

David Kerslake has taken charge of Cardiff's two Premier League games since Mackay's dismissal, guiding them to a 2-2 draw with Sunderland and a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

However, former Manchester United striker Solskjaer will now take the reins for Cardiff's FA Cup tie at Newcastle United on Saturday.

The 40-year-old made his first steps into management at Norwegian side Molde, taking over in 2011 and leading them to two Norwegian Tippeligaen titles and a Norwegian Cup crown.

And he will now attempt to continue that success with the Welsh capital club by ensuring they retain their Premier League status.

Although a key factor in Mackay's dismissal was Tan's dismay at his pre-season spending, Solskjaer will reportedly have considerable funds to deal with in the January window.

And the Norwegian is relishing the chance of proving himself in the Premier League.

He said: "It's a fantastic challenge for me. Cardiff are ready to take the next step up, I hope I can help them.

"I've always dreamt of being a manager in the Premier League and I'm delighted to get the opportunity."

