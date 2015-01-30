Carlisle to return home after lorry incident

The ex-Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) chairman was seriously injured in an incident on the A64 near Bishopthorpe, York, on December 22.

Carlisle, who had spells with the likes of QPR, Leeds United and Burnley during his playing career, had been charged with drink driving two days before the incident.

The 35-year-old had been in hospital at Leeds General Infirmary, but his wife, Gemma, has given a positive update on the former centre-back's condition.

She tweeted: "Nearly 6 weeks on... Today I'm collecting Mr C to come home full time! Thanks once again for your amazing support and love. #luckytobehere."

Fellow former footballer Leon McKenzie was among the first to send his best wishes.