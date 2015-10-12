Carlo Ancelotti wants Premier League return

Carlo Ancelotti says it is his ambition to coach in the Premier League again before he retires.

The Italian led Chelsea to a league and FA Cup double in 2009-10 but was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge after failing to defend either prize the following season.

Having since taken Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title in 2012-13 and Real Madrid to Champions League glory the following season, the 56-year-old - who was linked to Liverpool before the appointment of Jurgen Klopp - is now keen to return to England's top flight.

He gave no clues as to where he will resume coaching, but revealed that from the start of 2016 he will begin considering proposals from any interested parties.

"I dream of an experience in the Premier League, that's the place to work in football with the right pressure," Ancelotti said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

"First stop, I want to coach there, but I must also think about the time when I will say enough.

"In the days of Reggiana I told myself that after five years I would say enough. That was 25 years ago and I'm still going.

"For now, I can say that my rest will last until the end of the year. From January onwards, I'll be ready to get back to work.

"I do not know where, I will evaluate any proposal that comes at that time."