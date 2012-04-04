Carlsberg: See England v Sweden - Ts and Cs

WIN:Tickets to England v Sweden



1. All entrants must be over 18



2. A pair of VIP tickets to watch England v Sweden at UEFA EURO 2012 in Ukraine.

Each Main Prize also includes 1 night's twin or double room bed and breakfast accommodation in a 3-star (or equivalent) hotel in Ukraine, economy return flights from a UK airport nominated by the Promoter (airport taxes included), and transfers to and from the airport in Ukraine and the match. Any further prize details will be confirmed when each winner is contacted. Any expenses not specified and incurred by the winners or their guests in the use of the tickets and enjoyment of the Main Prizes are the responsibility of the winners and their guests.

3. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for cancellation, curtailment or alteration of the match, or transport to and from the match, for any reason.

4. The Promoter and UEFA reserve the right to refuse attendance at the match to anyone who has a criminal record or has been escorted or banned from any football match / stadium in the past.

5. The tickets may not be resold under any circumstances.

6. If you win the tickets you agree to behave at the match in a responsible manner and, in particular, you agree not to behave in any way that may incite violence or cause offence to other spectators.

7. The tickets will be sent to the prize winners by registered post at least 7 days prior to departure.

8. All winners and guests must be eligible to travel on the relevant dates, and must have valid passports and visas (if necessary) for the dates of travel and for six months thereafter. Passport details must be provided to the Promoter upon request.

9. If a prize is declined or a winner cannot be contacted within a reasonable time, the prize will be forfeited and a supplementary winner may be drawn at the Promoter’s discretion. The Promoter will not be responsible for any inability of a prize winner to take up the specified prize.

10. Entrants' data will be collected, stored and processed for the purposes of administering and assessing this competition. For the purpose of administering the ticket allocation, the Promoter reserves the right to exchange information and data regarding tickets and applications with third party ticket providers and/or service providers.

11. The Promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of at least equal value if circumstances make this necessary.

12. Each prize is strictly non-transferable and non-refundable, and no cash or other alternative will be offered.

13. The Promoter and its subsidiaries and related companies reserve the right to publish the name of any of the winners. A condition of entry is that entrants are deemed to have assigned the copyright of their Submissions to the Promoter.

14. Any prize winner may be asked to take part in promotional activities. It is a condition of entry that you agree to such use if you win and to sign any necessary promotional releases relating to your image rights.

15. The Promoter reserves the right to suspend, cancel or amend the promotion and/or review and revise these terms and conditions at any time without giving prior notice and by continuing to take part in the promotion subsequent to any revision of these terms and conditions, entrants shall be deemed t