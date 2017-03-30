Carlton Cole has a new club abroad – and he'll be linking up with Michael Essien

Former England international Carlton Cole has signed a 10-month contract with the Indonesian top-flight side Persib Bandung, who already boast fellow ex-Chelsea man Michael Essien on their books.

The 33-year-old had been linked with a move to big-spending non-leaguers Billericay Town recently, following five months at Californian club Sacramento Republic in America's third tier.

The former West Ham striker was officially presented to media on Thursday morning after passing his medical on Wednesday.

Since leaving the Hammers after his second spell in 2015, Cole spent a season at Scottish champions Celtic, where he scored just once in five appearances.

Now he joins Essien, who moved to the ambitious Indonesian club earlier this month after being released by Panathinaikos near the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign.

What a time to be alive in Bandung.

