Carpi sack coach Castori

Carpi have sacked coach Fabrizio Castori after just six games of the season.

Castori led Carpi to promotion from Serie B last term, but they are yet to register a Serie A victory.

With just two points to their name, Carpi are second bottom in the top flight and were hammered 5-1 by Roma last Saturday.

A club statement read: "Carpi FC 1909 announces that is has today sacked coach Fabrizio Castori.

"The club wishes to thank Castori for the work he has done, always undertaken with great professionalism and dedication."

In addition to Roma, Carpi's other three defeats came against Sampdoria, Inter and Fiorentina.