Carpi seal promotion to Serie A

Carpi completed a fairytale ascent up the leagues as they clinched promotion to Serie A following a 0-0 draw at home to Bari.

Having languished in the fourth tier of Italian football as recently as 2010, Fabrizio Castori's side played out a goalless draw in front of a capacity crowd of just over 4,000, to prompt wild celebrations across the town in the province of Modena.

Investment will be required to ensure Carpi are ready for the new season – on and off the pitch – with the club said to be seeking assistance from the council to convert the Stadio Sandro Cabassi.