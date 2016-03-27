Carrasco ruled out of Portugal friendly

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco will miss Tuesday's international friendly match against Portugal due to injury, the Belgian Football Federation has confirmed.

Carrasco was in line to start the game in the absence of winger Eden Hazard, but now joins a long Belgium injury list that includes key men such as Vincent Kompany and Jan Vertonghen.

The 22-year-old's ankle injury could also have an impact on the La Liga title race, with Atletico Madrid nine points behind league leaders Barcelona.

The friendly between Portugal and Belgium was originally due to be played in Brussels, but was moved to Leiria following the terrorist attacks in the Belgian capital last Tuesday.