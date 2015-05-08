Carrick to miss remainder of season

Manchester United will be without Michael Carrick for their final three games of the season as the midfielder continues to struggle with a calf injury.

The England international has not featured since picking up the problem in the 4-2 Premier League win over Manchester City on April 12.

On Friday, Louis van Gaal confirmed the injury was more serious than first thought - the Dutchman also suggesting he will look to bolster his midfield options when the transfer window reopens.

"Carrick is not available, it was more heavy than we thought," he told MUTV.

"We tried everything but now we have to think about next season. He shall not play anymore this season, it's better now to focus for him on next season and being fit to start.

"When you see the stats, it's clear that he's very important but that's also because we have only right-sided holding midfielder.

"That's what I am saying already in the whole of the season, that our selection is not balanced, and I want to restore that in the next transfer period.

"The life is not ending at 34, but for a professional football player, it's close by. That's why I have to handle again in that position."