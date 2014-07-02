Carrick relishing Van Gaal era at Man United

United will start the 2014-15 season with their second manager in the space of a year after David Moyes was sacked in April following the club's poor form that saw them finish seventh and miss out on European football.

The Old Trafford hierarchy ushered in experienced Dutchman Van Gaal at the end of the season, with the Eredivisie, La Liga, Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League-winning manager signing a three-year deal.

With their disappointing campaign in the past, veteran Carrick is excited to work for Van Gaal, who will arrive at Old Trafford once his FIFA World Cup commitments with the Netherlands have concluded.

"I'm looking forward to working with him (Van Gaal). I'm looking forward to meeting him and getting cracking really," the 32-year-old told Sky Sports News.

"Looking back it was a disappointing campaign but we have got to learn from it – never stop learning – and take what we can.

"We have still certainly got enough quality in the squad anyway regardless of who is coming in this summer to be up there challenging again."

Van Gaal has been tasked with rebuilding the United squad and while he is away in Brazil, the Premier League giants have wasted little time delving into the transfer market.

United signed long-term targets Ander Herrera and Luke Shaw for hefty sums as the club makes sweeping changes ahead of the new campaign.

And Carrick is particularly thrilled about the acquisition of Spanish midfielder Herrera from Athletic Bilbao, who the Englishman came up against during United's Europa League last-16 tie in 2012.

"I have played against him and he is a terrific player," he said.

"The more quality we have, the better, and he is certainly right up there. So I am sure he is looking forward to getting started and getting the first game under his belt and fitting in.

"We will certainly make him feel as welcome as we can."