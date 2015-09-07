Carrick withdraws from England squad

Michael Carrick has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Tuesday's clash against Switzerland due to injury.

The midfielder was expected to feature in the Euro 2016 qualifying fixture at Wembley, but England confirmed on Twitter that Carrick has returned to Manchester United.

Carrick was not involved as England beat San Marino 6-0 on Saturday to confirm a place in France for next year's tournament.

The former Tottenham star's injury has not been specified and it remains to be seen if he will be fit for United's Premier League match against fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.

His absence could hand another opportunity to Swansea City midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who impressed against San Marino.