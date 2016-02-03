Carroll fit to make West Ham comeback

West Ham United have confirmed striker Andy Carroll is available for their Premier League match at Southampton on Saturday.

Carroll has missed three weeks of action after being withdrawn early in the 3-1 win at Bournemouth with a hamstring problem.

In his latest update on West Ham's official website, the club's head of medical and sports science Stijn Vandenbroucke announced the former Newcastle United and Liverpool forward is fit to return.

Carroll has started seven Premier League games this season, scoring three goals, with West Ham lying sixth in the table.

New signing Emmanuel Emenike is in line to make his West Ham debut at Southampton after receiving his work permit following a loan move from Fenerbahce.

Vandenbroucke also revealed Italy international Angelo Ogbonna should be available after missing Tuesday's 2-0 win against Aston Villa due to illness.

"Diafra Sakho and Manuel Lanzini are in the final stages of their rehab and are knocking on the door to train with the first-team," Vandenbroucke wrote.

"It was great to see Joey O'Brien back on the pitch after a frustrating spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

"He is now back in the squad and I hope he enjoys a successful end to the season.

"Unfortunately, Sam Byram picked up a small injury in training and will be out for a week."