Carvajal handed World Cup hope
Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal left the field in tears on Saturday, but he might still feature in the World Cup for Spain.
Dani Carvajal may yet make the World Cup with Spain despite suffering a hamstring injury in the Champions League final.
The Real Madrid right-back left the field in tears on Saturday in Kiev before his team-mates secured a 3-1 victory over Liverpool to close out a third consecutive European triumph.
But tests carried out by Madrid and observed by Spain's medical team revealed Carvajal's injury is not as serious as first feared, with a reported timeframe of two to three weeks placed upon his recovery.
A statement issued by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the 26-year-old will join up with Julen Lopetegui's squad later on Monday to continue his rehabilitation.
Spain kick off their Group B campaign at Russia 2018 against Portugal in Sochi on June 15.
OFFICIAL | to join squad in training camp as part of his recovery May 28, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.