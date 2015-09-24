Carvajal laughs off China rumours
Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal has been linked with a sensational loan move to Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande.
Dani Carvajal laughed off reports of a switch from Real Madrid to Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande.
Carvajal has been linked with a sensational loan transfer to Evergrande involving China international full-back Zhang Linpeng, who would move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.
The Spain international, though, was quick to dismiss the rumours following Real's 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
"I read that in China was said that there could be an exchange with a Chinese right-back. And my first reaction was laughing at it," said the 23-year-old.
"It's a funny story, but not true. This is my home and I'm very happy here."
Carvajal has been Real's starting right-back this season, the Spaniard featuring in all six of the club's competitive matches in both La Liga and the Champions League.
