Carvajal laughs off China rumours

Dani Carvajal laughed off reports of a switch from Real Madrid to Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande.

Carvajal has been linked with a sensational loan transfer to Evergrande involving China international full-back Zhang Linpeng, who would move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

The Spain international, though, was quick to dismiss the rumours following Real's 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

"I read that in China was said that there could be an exchange with a Chinese right-back. And my first reaction was laughing at it," said the 23-year-old.

"It's a funny story, but not true. This is my home and I'm very happy here."

Carvajal has been Real's starting right-back this season, the Spaniard featuring in all six of the club's competitive matches in both La Liga and the Champions League.