Carvajal pens new Real deal

Real Madrid have confirmed right-back Dani Carvajal has signed a contract extension committing him to the club until June 2020.

Carvajal made 43 appearances for Real in all competitions last term and broke into Spain's national team for the first time.

A product of Real's youth system, Carvajal spent a season with Bayer Leverkusen in 2012-13 before returning to secure regular action at the Santiago Bernabeu.

An official statement from Real read: "Real Madrid C.F. have announced the contract extension of Dani Carvajal which will keep him at the club until the 30th of June 2020, for the next five seasons."

Fellow full-back Marcelo is also expected to sign a contract extension at Real, who are preparing for their first season under Rafael Benitez.

Yet the future of another defender, Sergio Ramos, remains the subject of speculation as the centre-half continues to be heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.