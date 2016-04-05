Carvajal predicts uncomfortable Wolfsburg tie for Madrid

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal does not believe his team-mates will have it all their own way at Wolfsburg in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Spain full back visited the German outfit twice in a year-long spell with Bayer Leverkusen, losing on both occasions, so he knows what to expect from their clash at the Volkswagen Arena on Wednesday.

"It's a difficult ground to play at, they pressure a lot," Carvajal told Madrid's official website.

"They usually press you very high up. I'm sure it will be an uncomfortable match."

While Madrid are unbeaten in the competition this season, Wolfsburg have won each of their four home fixtures - a run the 10-time champions are hoping to halt.

"We're going there to win, not thinking about the second leg at our stadium," continued Carvajal.

"We have to go out as strong as possible for the first half an hour, try to get on top of the opposition and get a goal.

"We know that scoring away from home is very important so we'll go for it."

And Carvajal is also looking for a repeat of Madrid's defensive showing from the last round, where they beat Roma 4-0 on aggregate.

"It's very important not to concede goals," he added.

"Against Roma we were able to keep clean sheets in both games.

"This is the key to the Champions League: if you don't concede, you have half a foot in the next stage."