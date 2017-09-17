Carvajal signs Madrid extension until 2022
Dani Carvajal has committed his future to Real Madrid by agreeing a five-year contract until 2022.
Real Madrid have announced full-back Dani Carvajal is the latest player to sign a new deal with the Liga champions.
The contract will see the right-back remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the 2021-22 season.
A product of the club's academy, Carvajal re-joined Madrid for a reported €6.5 million at the beginning of the 2013-14 campaign after impressing in a lone season at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.
The 25-year-old has been a regular presence under Zinedine Zidane and has gone on to win 13 caps for Spain since debuting in 2014.
Carvajal follows fellow full-back Marcelo and star midfielder Isco in inking a new deal with Los Blancos.
