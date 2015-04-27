Carver: Abuse from fans unacceptable

Newcastle United manager John Carver is sick of being "abused" for what he believes are the mistakes of his players.

Carver's side have been dragged into the Premier League relegation scrap after seven consecutive losses, the latest of which was a 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea City on Saturday.

The 50-year-old called on stewards to do more about the abuse he has received, and wants the club to offer more protection.

"I am not going to stand out there and be abused during the game. The football club has got to do something about it," Carver said.

"Sometimes it is quite difficult to actually stand in that technical area and get abused the way I was abused without any protection from the sidelines.

"Just totally getting abused throughout the whole of the second half and I am not accepting that. I don't think it is right. No-one should put up with that.

"We have got stewards there, and some of them just watch the game.

"They expect me to put the ball in the net, stop the headers going in, stop the opposition from scoring. I can't affect that.

"I can't get on the end of the corner and head the ball clear, which would have kept us one up at half-time. I can't do that."

Carver, whose team travel to Leicester City on Saturday in a crucial clash, went as far as to offer an explanation to two abusive fans.

"I'd like to see those two guys again and explain to them why I have had to do what I have done," he said.

"I think if they sat with me and understood where I was coming from they would understand the whole situation, but when they are blaring at you for 45 minutes it is very difficult."