Carver applies for Villa job

Former Newcastle United head coach John Carver confirmed he has applied for the vacant Aston Villa job.

Eric Black is in charge at Villa in a caretaker capacity after Remi Garde left the struggling Premier League club in late March.

Villa are 12 points from safety with seven games left in their season and the Championship looming.

Carver, who led Newcastle to three wins from 20 games before being sacked at the end of the 2014-15 season, said he had applied.

"Yes I have, via my agent. I haven't heard anything back yet," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think whatever they do, they have to do it reasonably quickly to get a steal on everybody else.

"I think they almost know they're certainly down and relegated.

"I think the sooner they can get somebody in, he can start preparing with the board, with Brian Little, because it's important it's done now.

"Don't leave it until the end of the season where you're competing for all these players in the Championship and Premiership. Go and do it now. Draw up your list and get the players that you want."

Villa host Chelsea on Saturday, desperately needing a win in their survival bid.