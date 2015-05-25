Carver encouraged by Ashley's Newcastle promises

John Carver has been left "encouraged" by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley's assurances that he will invest to bring success to the club.

Ashley gave a rare public interview to Sky Sports ahead of Newcastle's crucial 2-0 victory over West Ham, which ensured their survival in the Premier League at the expense of Hull City.

Newcastle fans have endured a testing relationship with Ashley, with some supporters boycotting matches at St James' Park this season in protest at how he is running the club.

However, Ashley insisted that he has no intention of selling up, at least not until Newcastle win a trophy or qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Carver, who is still waiting to hear if he will be retained as head coach, is excited by Ashley's promises.

"I was quite surprised [he did the interview] - one of the security guys told me," he told Sky Sports. "I was surprised but he's always backed me 100 per cent and for him to come along and support me was great.

"I think he's a private man, some owners speak publicly and they have a right to do that, but he doesn't do that.

"When he did that [the interview] he showed he wants the club to be united, he wants to be successful and it's a step in the right direction for me.

"It's encouraging as a fan, for players, for members of staff. We want the best players for the best club, in my eyes, in this country.

"The fact he's said it in his own words is encouraging. We want players who put fans on the edge of their seats. The fact he's come forward is encouraging."

Carver once again reiterated that no decision has been taken on his future, but he would like another go at the top job.

"I can categorically state that I've not spoken to anyone about it and I didn't in the build-up [to the West Ham game]," he added. "I wanted to focus on staying in the Premier League.

"There are different options. One I stay in the job, two I go back to being assistant, three they have a complete clear out. I'll take whatever comes

"I'd like a chance with some players I can bring in and work with, I still believe in the job I can do."