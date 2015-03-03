Carver understands frustration with LVG

Despite Van Gaal's side losing just twice in their last 21 games ahead of Wednesday's Premier League trip to St James' Park, frustration has been evident at Old Trafford with regards to the style of play on show.

The Dutchman has guided his side to fourth, but Carver can see why some fans have not been entirely won over.

"It's difficult for Man United fans because they were always on the front foot, going forward, lots of crosses and exciting football," he said.

"Now it has changed slightly because the manager's come in, he has a different style with patient build-up, there's lots of possession and systems, which can sometimes be confusing.

"They are slightly different because it sometimes takes a little bit of time to get from back to front, but he does have that up his sleeve if he needs to use it, if he's chasing the game.

"He has a more patient style of play and I can see why the fans are getting a little bit frustrated with it - but it's a good way to play when you've got technical players the way he's got."

Newcastle have beaten Man United just once in their last six attempts - when Yohan Cabaye's strike in 2013 ensured a first away league win at Old Trafford since 1972.

However, Carver maintains his side are capable of mirroring the 3-0 triumph over the same opponents in December 2012, explaining: "Absolutely, remember the sequence we had when we went to Old Trafford?

"We hadn't won there for how long, why not?

"You have to find a way of upsetting them, they're a different side to that night [in 2012] so we have to find a different way of breaking them down.

"We've looked at them and we understand how we can do that but I'm going to keep that right inside."