CAS overturn Morocco's AFCON sanctions

After withdrawing from hosting the 2015 tournament due to concerns over the spread of Ebola, Morocco were banned from the next two AFCON by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

An appeal was lodged by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), and that appeal has been upheld by CAS, meaning the national team will take their place in qualifying

"The CAS Panel has upheld the appeal in a large proportion," a statement read.

"The sanctions imposed by the CAF on the FRMF have been set aside, with the exception of the fine [originally $1million], which is however reduced to $50,000.

"The disqualification of the Moroccan team from the CAN 2015 is final."

Equatorial Guinea stepped in to host the tournament in Morocco's absence, with Ivory Coast eventually coming out victorious on penalties in a final against Ghana.