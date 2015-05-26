Casillas reiterates desire to stay in Madrid

Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas will not leave the Spanish capital club, with the veteran determined to treat the 2015-16 season as though it is his first.

Casillas is facing an uncertain future in Madrid, with countryman David de Gea tipped to arrive from Manchester United during the off-season, while Real will have a new coach at the helm next term following Carlo Ancelotti's sacking.

De Gea's arrival would ultimately signal the end of Casillas' time as Real's first-choice goalkeeper.

But the 34-year-old is unperturbed by the speculation, telling Cadena SER: "Next year, I see myself still stood between these posts; I have no plans to leave Madrid; I'm fine.

"I'll confront next season as though it is my first; that's the challenge I've set myself.

"I'm a man of challenges. Last year I had a big one and I got over it."

Casillas has been made a scapegoat in recent seasons, with the Spain international surprisingly booed by his own fans, despite a 25-year career at the club.

The five-time La Liga winner admitted the past few years have been challenging.

"It was different. Since last season it was and thought that this would take the same path," he added.

"It seemed like everything was quiet but things began to complicate ... I do not want to be a problem in Madrid. After 25 years what I want is the common good of the people who come to this country and those who are in their homes."