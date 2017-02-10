Castro at the double as Perth batter sorry Adelaide
Adelaide United's woes continued in the A-League as they were battered 5-0 at home by Perth Glory.
Diego Castro scored twice as Perth Glory inflicted a 5-0 hammering on sorry Adelaide United in Friday's A-League encounter.
Champions United have endured a miserable campaign and an hour delay to kick-off due to soaring Adelaide temperatures merely acted as a stall to a rampant performance from Perth, who move fourth.
A poor own goal from Iacopo La Rocca in the 15th minute set the tone for the home side, who were 3-0 down at the break as Castro and Andy Keogh scored two goals in eight minutes towards the end of the half.
Any slim hope of a comeback was extinguished just 35 second after the re-start as Adam Taggart volleyed home from close range to extend Perth's lead.
Riley McGee went close to a consolation for Adelaide when his deflected strike arrowed narrowly past the post, but Glory piled on more misery two minutes from the end when Castro guided home Aryn Williams' cross.
FULL TIME | have outclassed at home to run out 5-0 winners! February 10, 2017
