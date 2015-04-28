Cavani going nowhere, says PSG president

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is confident Edinson Cavani will stay in the French capital next season amid persistent rumours of an exit.

The Uruguay striker has helped PSG to Coupe de la Ligue success this term, with Laurent Blanc's side firmly in the running for a domestic treble.

However, reports have suggested former Napoli man Cavani has not seen eye-to-eye with Blanc - prompting rumours of a move away.

But Al-Khelaifi expects Cavani to remain at the club, telling Le Parisien: "He is young and he is the future of the club.

"He needs more confidence, but the last game [Cavani's brace against Lille] proves his talent. He will be in Paris next season."

Al-Khelaifi also stated he was unhappy with speculation surrounding Blanc's future after a season in which they again bowed out at the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals - losing to Barcelona.

Asked if he felt Blanc may leave, the president responded: "No. I was very disappointed with the treatment meted out to Laurent.

"He was world champion in 1998. As a coach, he had a great season with Bordeaux, he obtained good results with the national team and did a great job [with us].

"The criticisms are unfair. We can win four national titles this season [including the Trophee des Champions], it would be historic. He can write history as in 1998."