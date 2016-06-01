Cavani: I could move to Atletico

Edinson Cavani might be focused on the upcoming Copa America Centenario with Uruguay, but he has one eye on a potential move to Champions League finalists Atletico Madrid.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward says a move to Atletico would interest him after spending the last three seasons with the French champions.

Cavani has three Ligue 1 medals to his name and has scored 81 goals in 148 appearances for the club.

Having already lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Sweden international chose not to renew his contract at PSG, it is unlikely coach Laurent Blanc will be willing to lose the Uruguay international.

But keeping him might prove difficult should the La Liga giants make a move for Cavani, who expressed an interest in playing for the club.

"It's a really competitive team that has demonstrated interest in me and that pleases me, you never know if things could go further," Cavani told a news conference.

"Football is always changing and you never know.

"Right now I'm a PSG player and I have to respect that; it would be improper to speak more about it."

And Atletico might have a secret agent in the Uruguay dressing room with defender Diego Godin in Cavani's ear.

"We're all friends in the team and Diego is in contact with everybody, being the captain," the striker said.

"Sometimes it's inevitable that we'll talk about the club he's at, it's normal he'd consult me about things involving me."