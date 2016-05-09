Cavani only an option for Juventus if Morata leaves

Edinson Cavani is only likely to become a transfer target for Juventus if Alvaro Morata ends up leaving Turin, director Giuseppe Marotta has divulged.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is under contract with the French champions until 2018 but has long been linked with a move to Juve having previously starred in Serie A for Napoli.

Cavani's brother and agent Walter Guglielmone revealed in March that an end-of-season move could be possible, while the player himself said he was keeping his options open when asked about his future last month.

Marotta did not rule out the possibility of signing the Uruguay international, but suggested a move was only likely if Morata – who could return to Real Madrid if they activate their buy-back option – was to leave and is not anticipating many market moves.

Asked about Cavani, Marotta said to Mediaset Premium: "Last year we invested a lot into the attacking part of our squad by buying three players when we already had Morata.

"It is an area up to the standards of our objectives. We would only do something and sign another one if there was a departure.

"There are so many names that we could build a new team around, but Allegri said that the team won't be revolutionised and his will is the same of the club.

"Juventus are a prestigious club and very rarely we have sold our most important players. Moreover, Allegri also said that we need just a few signings to reinforce our team.

"It will depend on some forced exits, such as Morata and Juan Cuadrado, then we will keep the whole squad other than those who want to leave.

"We favour 'Made in Italy' and give priority to local talent, but naturally if we cannot find suitable options in-house, we have to look elsewhere.

"Last season we invested all the money from TV rights by buying from Italian clubs and we would like to continue that, as long as they are quality players."