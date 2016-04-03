Cavani welcomes Juventus links

Edinson Cavani revealed he is happy at reports Juventus are keeping a close eye on his situation at Paris Saint-Germain, but made it clear he could still stay with the Ligue 1 champions.

The 29-year-old has often played second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic since joining PSG in 2013 and has regularly been linked with a move away, with Juventus believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Cavani acknowledged he is going through a difficult time in his career and will sit down with his current club's hierarchy at the end of the season to discuss his future.

"It is nice to know that there is interest from Serie A," he told reporters. "I enjoyed some fantastic seasons there. Could I find back my best form at Juventus? We'll see…

"A lot of things have happened this year. I am in a difficult situation because I do not understand it."

The striker added to Telefoot: "At the end of the season, we will discuss my situation with the president. I am ready to continue with PSG.

"I have gone through three difficult seasons at PSG, but the support of the fans is important. I am very happy with Ibrahimovic's form and that he helps the team move forward.

"It is a very difficult moment for me, but I believe in myself. I am looking towards the future."

Cavani has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season and is under contract with PSG until June 2018.