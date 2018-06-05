Cazorla returns to former club Villarreal
Villarreal have announced the return of Santi Cazorla, with the midfielder joining his old club for pre-season training.
Santi Cazorla has returned to former club Villarreal for pre-season training following his release from Arsenal.
Midfielder Cazorla last played for Arsenal in October 2016, having undergone a succession of Achilles surgeries – one of which preceded an infection that put him at risk of having his foot amputated.
The 33-year-old was not offered a new deal by the Gunners, so Villarreal have welcomed him back to continue his recovery ahead of the 2018-19 season.
Cazorla made 241 appearances over two previous spells with the LaLiga club, who have not announced any details of a permanent deal for the player.
Hoy tenemos una cosa muy especial que contaros porque es la hora de volver a ver a alguien muy querido por los groguets... ¡Bienvenido de nuevo, ! June 5, 2018
Having come through the ranks at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Cazorla moved to Recreativo Huelva for the 2006-07 season before heading back to Villarreal.
He left for Malaga in a reported €21million move in 2011 but a potential return had been mooted for some time, with Cazorla also recently training with the youth team of Deportivo Alaves.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.