Cazorla: Unique Xavi irreplaceable

Coach Vicente del Bosque deployed Cazorla in Xavi's position in Friday's 3-1 Euro 2012 qualifying win over Lithuania in Salamanca.

"Xavi is unique," Cazorla told a news conference at Spain's Las Rozas training base outside Madrid on Sunday.

"In his position he is the best in the world and I don't think anyone can do what he does," the 25-year-old Villarreal player added.

"Hopefully, he'll recover soon as it's a pleasure seeing him play and it's a shame that he is sidelined."

Del Bosque and his squad travel to Glasgow later on Sunday and will be bidding for three qualification victories in three matches when they play Group I rivals Scotland on Tuesday.

Midfielder Xabi Alonso missed the Lithuania game due to a bout of flu but trained with his team mates and looked back to full fitness on Sunday.

Right back Sergio Ramos picked up a minor leg injury against the Lithuanians and was the only absentee from training.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on its website he had worked in the gym and would continue with physiotherapy before rejoining the rest of the squad in training on Monday.