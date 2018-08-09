Cazorla unveiled by Villarreal with bizarre magic stunt

Villarreal have unveiled the signing of the returning Santi Cazorla by using a bizarre magic stunt.

Cazorla left Arsenal at the end of his contract in May after almost two years without an appearance, having gone through injury hell.

The midfielder was at risk of having his foot amputated after contracting an infection following one of a number of Achilles surgeries.

Cazorla proved his fitness in pre-season training with Villarreal, though, earning a one-year contract with the LaLiga club.

And Villarreal marked the return of the 33-year-old in strange fashion by using a magic trick to present him to thousands of the club's fans.

A glass box on a platform was filled with smoke as a magician presided over proceedings at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Thursday.

Cazorla then appeared to be beamed into place inside the box before the door was opened to reveal the grinning midfielder.

And having made 241 appearances over two previous spells with the LaLiga club, Cazorla is thrilled to have been given another chance.

"Today is a very special day for me because I return to what I consider to be my home," Cazorla said at a news conference.

"I am eternally grateful to Villarreal for giving me unconditional support during these two years and always open the doors for me. It's a club that for me is an example and that always does things well despite the difficulties.

"I've always said that giving up was not an option. It is true that I still have some pains that prevent me from being 100 per cent, but I work daily to remove them. Every day I have better feelings, but I am very demanding and I want to keep improving.

"Now it's time to give everything for this shirt and this club."