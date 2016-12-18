Cech enduring worst clean-sheet run in Premier League career

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is going through his longest run without a clean sheet in his Premier League career.

The 34-year-old conceded strikes from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling as the Gunners surrendered an early lead to lose 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Cech has now conceded in each of his last eight appearances in the top flight - his worst run since he joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2004.

It was also the first occasion since 2012 that City, who have now leapfrogged Arsenal in the table, came back from a half-time deficit to win a Premier League match.

