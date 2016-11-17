Cech: Manchester United must win to keep title chances alive

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech aims to end Manchester United's title hopes in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

United's underwhelming start to the season has seen them fall six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, with leaders Liverpool eight points clear, and Cech is desperate to further extend his side's lead over their title rivals.

"It is another six-point game. We drew the match against Spurs and there is a little gap between us and Liverpool, so you want to make sure that you stay very close and that every time they drop points, you are ready to take advantage," Cech told Arsenal Player.

"With United, they are behind us, so to leave them [further] behind is one aim and the second thing is to stay near the top, within touching distance of everyone else. If United want to think about closing the gap and having a chance to fight for the title, they need the three points.

"It is a big game for both teams and they will try to give themselves a chance, and we have to be ready to adapt to their way of playing. As the match goes, you want to impose your game and control what is happening.

"It is always a big game, regardless of the positions of both teams in the table, but this time I think it could be a really significant win for us and a really significant loss for them."