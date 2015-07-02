Cech plans to play until he's 40

New Arsenal signing Petr Cech has spoken of his desire to continue playing until he is at least 40 following his move from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Goalkeeper Cech signed a long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium earlier this week after losing his starting place to Thibaut Courtois last season.

The Czech international, who enjoyed a trophy-laden 11-year spell at Stamford Bridge, is now 33 but he plans to play on for seven more years.

"I don't want to speak about retirement for another seven years. That's my target and then I will see," Cech is quoted as saying by several British newspapers.

"You can have a plan, but sometimes, it doesn't turn out the way you want.

"This move is one of those things I didn't expect - but I'm glad it happened.

"In football you never know what's round the corner and retirement is something I don't plan.

"I'm just looking forward to my new challenge. I'll just go in, do my work and show I am worthy of a place."

Cech's competitive Arsenal debut could come against Chelsea when the two contest the Community Shield in August.