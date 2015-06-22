Cech plays down suggestions Arsenal deal is done

Amid reports a deal for Petr Cech to join Arsenal has been completed, the Chelsea goalkeeper has taken to social media to insist that is not the case.

Cech is widely expected to bring an end to his 11-year stay at Stamford Bridge and move to London rivals Arsenal, having seen his first-team opportunities at Chelsea limited due to the presence of Thibaut Courtois.

However, after reports indicated an announcement was imminent, Cech took the unusual step of sharing a message posted by his management company - The Sports PR Company - on Twitter.

The message retweeted by Cech read: "...as we told you, No transfer deal has been done yet for @PetrCech - as soon as [there is] any news @PetrCech will confirm."

Earlier on Monday, John Terry suggested Arsenal would benefit greatly should they manage to capture the vastly experienced Cech, a winner of four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 UEFA Champions League during his time with Chelsea.

Chelsea captain Terry told talkSPORT: "There's talk of Arsenal signing Petr Cech and, if they do get him, he will strengthen them for sure. He will save them 12 or 15 points a season."