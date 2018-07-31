Celina leaves Manchester City for Swansea
Bersant Celina has joined Swansea City on a four-year contract, having made only one league appearance for Manchester City.
Swansea City have announced the signing of Bersant Celina from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old has agreed a four-year contract with the Championship club and will complete his move upon receiving international clearance.
"When I heard that Swansea wanted me, I knew straight away it would be the best move for me because I know the manager wants to play good football," he told the club's website.
"I've been at Manchester City a long time, but it was the right time and decision.
"I have come to Swansea because I want to play regular football. I don't think there's any better place for me."
Celina joined City from Stromsgodset but only made one appearance in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Leicester City in February 2016.
He spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town, scoring seven goals in 35 league games.
It's official! Welcome, Bersant! July 31, 2018
