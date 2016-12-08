Cellino banned for 18 months over McCormack transfer

Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has been banned for 18 months for flouting Football Association rules on agent regulations in Ross McCormack's transfer to Fulham in July 2014.

The controversial Italian has also been fined £250,000, as have the club, and will not be allowed to act as a "director or shadow director of Leeds United or any other football club or company whose activities include ownership of a football club."

Cellino must also complete an FA education programme by April 2017.

The FA's statement added that Cellino and Leeds have already indicated they will contest the FA's decision.

Authorised agent Derek Day has been fined £75,000 and banned for 18 months, although 11 of those are suspended for two years, in relation to the same transfer.