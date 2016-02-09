Celta Vigo v Sevilla: Krohn-Dehli not taking Copa del Rey final for granted

Michael Krohn-Dehli claims the Sevilla squad have not discussed the prospect of a Copa del Rey final berth despite holding a commanding 4-0 semi-final lead over Celta Vigo ahead of Thursday's away leg.

Denmark midfielder Krohn-Dehli completed the scoring at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last week, after Adil Rami broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time and Kevin Gameiro netted a second-half brace.

The teams met again at Balaidos in La Liga on Sunday with Krohn-Dehli one of four players retained in a line-up heavily rotated by coach Unai Emery.

On-loan Tottenham defender Federico Fazio was sent off for two bookings after 25 minutes but Sevilla led through Daniel Carrico before Claudio Beauvue secured a share of the spoils in the 64th minute with his first Celta goal.

Despite holding their own with a numerical disadvantage on the back of handing out a thrashing, Krohn-Dehli does not believe Sevilla's third meeting with Celta in the space of eight days is a formality – citing their dominant 4-1 over Barcelona in September as an example of Eduardo Berizzo's team's prowess at home.

"We do no talk about the final because it is a tie of two games. After Thursday's match we can talk," Krohn-Delhi said.

"A final is something we all want, for a team it is very good to play a final and Sevilla are used to it in recent years.

"On Thursday it will be a difficult game. We are 4-0 up but we have to fight. They have won 4-1 against Barcelona, it is a difficult stadium. They are a team who play very offensively."

Striker Beauvue, a January signing from Lyon, is keen for Celta to show pride in front of their home supporters.

"First, we must win the game for our fans," he told reporters. "If we can get one or two goals early we will increase our chances. We will give everything.

"Having lost to Sevilla and drawn the other day, now we must win."

Barring an unprecedented turn of events, holders Barcelona lie in wait in the final having humbled Valencia 7-0 at the Camp Nou last week.

Celta travel to face the Liga champions this weekend and a clutch of suspensions for that match is likely to have a bearing on Berizzo's team selection for the second leg with Sevilla.

Chilean forward Fabian Orellana is available for Copa action despite being in the midst of a Liga ban for his red card at Las Palmas as the end of last month.

Cautions for Sergi Gomez, Theo Bongonda and Iago Aspas on Sunday were their fifth in La Liga this season, meaning there is no longer motivation for Berizzo to rest them up to face Barca.

Meanwhile, there are concerns over the condition of the Balaidos playing surface, which was relayed nine days ago and is showing the effects of the weekend match and poor weather conditions.