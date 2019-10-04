Celtic boss Neil Lennon fully aware of Livingston threat

Neil Lennon warned of a “dangerous” trip to Livingston as he looks for Celtic to go into the international break still top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Hoops went to the summit of their Europa League section with a 2-0 win over Romanian side Cluj at Parkhead on Thursday night, giving them four points from two Group E games ahead of their double-header against Italian outfit Lazio.

Lennon’s side are one point clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the league as they turn their attention to Livi’s artificial surface on Sunday lunchtime.

Speaking at the training ground at Lennoxtown, the Northern Irishman revealed there were “no reported injuries in his squad” before stressing the desire to come away with three points.

He said: “Tomorrow we will have to assess how they are feeling, their body language, the fatigue element from their exertions last night.

“The game is dangerous. It is a difficult tie, Livingston away.

“I think we played them once there last year and drew 0-0. We know that goalscoring opportunities are at a premium.

“We played on the plastic at Hamilton, played well but only got the one goal.

“They are a great example of clubs with a good spirit, who are well organised with hungry players.

“They are a real success story of the last four or five seasons.

“They had a great year last year, consolidated their position in the Premiership comfortably and they have made a decent start again.

“It is important that we do win the game. There is a two-week break coming up as well so psychologically it would be good to go into the break with another win.

“We may make one or two changes to try to freshen it up.”

Lennon is looking for Norway international Mohamed Elyounoussi to kick on after scoring his first goal since arriving on loan from Southampton against Cluj.

He drove in a shot from the edge of the box on the hour mark after French striker Odsonne Edouard had headed in the opener after 20 minutes.

“I was delighted with his performance,” said the former Celtic midfielder.

“I spoke to him on Wednesday and said, ‘look, you are up to speed fitness wise, it’s time, you have had three games and done OK but we know there is more to come from you.’

“I thought he was superb last night. He took the game by the horns at times for us and showed the real experience and pedigree that he has and I really hope that is a real fillip for him going forward.”