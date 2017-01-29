Celtic break 50-year-old club record with Hearts thrashing

Celtic broke a 50-year-old club record with a 4-0 thrashing of Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' side are now unbeaten in their last 27 domestic games, surpassing the 26-match record set by the fabled Lisbon Lions' side in the 1966-67 season.

That was the campaign in which Celtic won the European Cup by beating Inter 2-1 in the Portuguese capital.

The current team have racked up 17 straight league wins with Callum McGregor opening the scoring against Hearts and Scott Sinclair netting twice, while on-loan midfielder Patrick Roberts was also on target for the champions.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic have now eclipsed the Lisbon Lions' unbeaten run of domestic games.Congrats, Bhoys! January 29, 2017

Celtic's latest win restored their 22-point lead from Glasgow rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and Rodgers hailed his players' efforts in breaking the Lisbon Lions' record.

"It's a huge honour and a brilliant thing considering the history of the club," the former Liverpool manager told reporters. "Our idea is to keep going. I try to focus on what you can control, which is training and games.

"The players will tell you I've not spoken about it as there's enough pressure. It's an incredible achievement. They're a great group to work with but it's one game at a time and that's our approach."