Celtic close in on Sinclair signing

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Aston Villa winger Scott Sinclair.

Manager Brendan Rodgers strongly hinted that a move was close on Friday after the Championship side's manager, Roberto Di Matteo, confirmed a new bid had been made by the Scottish champions.

Reports suggest the clubs have agreed a £3.5million deal and that Sinclair will be in Glasgow for a medical this weekend.

Celtic are eager to make a signing before Sunday, which is the final day they can register players for their pivotal Champions League play-off tie against Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Rodgers managed Sinclair, 27, for two seasons at Swansea City.

"There's no smoke without fire and there's been a lot of smoke," said Rodgers.

"Scott's a player I know well. I had him in at Chelsea when he was 16 years of age out of Bristol Rovers. I know him probably as well as anyone and I know his qualities.

"I would really hope we could do something between now and the weekend that allows us to get at least one player in before the deadline."

Villa boss Di Matteo said: "We've received an offer from Celtic and we're considering this offer.

"Until there's anything clearer to report we can't say anything more. It's a fresh bid. We will have to see how the next 24 hours develop."

Sinclair joined Villa from Manchester City on loan in January 2015, before the deal was later made permanent. He only scored three Premier League goals in 18 months at Villa Park.