Celtic hopeful over Tierney ahead of Motherwell clash

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney could be back in action this weekend, according to Brendan Rodgers.

The Scotland international has been out with a hip issue for more than two months and will miss Thursday’s Europa League clash with Valencia in Spain.

But he could be back for the visit of Motherwell on Sunday.

Rodgers told Celtic TV: “By the end of this week, that will be two full weeks Kieran will have been training with the squad.

“So we would hope, maybe by Motherwell at the weekend, he would be in with a chance.

“We will assess that but he’s looking very strong. He’s looking back to the running ability he showed before the injury.

“Physicality is very important for Kieran, the role he plays getting up and down the line.

“But he looks back moving as well as he has done. So we’re hoping that come the weekend he will be fine.”