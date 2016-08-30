Celtic sign Gamboa from West Brom

Celtic have announced the signing of Cristian Gamboa from West Brom.

The Costa Rica international joins the Scottish Premiership champions on a three-year deal and becomes Brendan Rodgers' fifth signing of the transfer window.

Moussa Dembele, Kolo Toure, Scott Sinclair and Dorus De Vries have already completed moves to Celtic as they prepare for their Champions League campaign.

Rodgers' side face Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach in Group C, while Gamboa could make his Celtic debut against Old Firm rivals Rangers on September 10.

Right-back Gamboa featured for Costa Rica in their run to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup and has previously played for Fredrikstad in Norway and Denmark's Rosenborg and FC Copenhagen.