Celtic snap up United teenager Janko

Celtic have completed the signing of teenage defender Saidy Janko from Manchester United on a four-year contract, subject to a medical.

The 19-year-old, who can play at right-back or in midfield, has never made a first-team appearance for United and was loaned to Championship side Bolton Wanderers last season.

Switzerland Under-19 international Janko will now be hoping to get more of a look-in with the Scottish champions.

A short statement on Celtic's official website said: "Celtic Football Club can confirm that it has completed the signing of Saidy Janko from Manchester United on a four-year contract, subject to receiving satisfactory medical results."