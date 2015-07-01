Celtic snap up United teenager Janko
Saidy Janko has left Manchester United to join Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.
Celtic have completed the signing of teenage defender Saidy Janko from Manchester United on a four-year contract, subject to a medical.
The 19-year-old, who can play at right-back or in midfield, has never made a first-team appearance for United and was loaned to Championship side Bolton Wanderers last season.
Switzerland Under-19 international Janko will now be hoping to get more of a look-in with the Scottish champions.
A short statement on Celtic's official website said: "Celtic Football Club can confirm that it has completed the signing of Saidy Janko from Manchester United on a four-year contract, subject to receiving satisfactory medical results."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.